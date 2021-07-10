Competition Friday ends productive day at Liberty HS football practice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school football practices don’t become real until about this time next month. Practices start at the beginning of August and games don’t start for another seven weeks.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little bit of competition on a Friday night on the gridiron.

The Liberty Mountaineers taking part in the three-week practice period in Clarksburg.

Of course, AJ Harman’s crew went through the regular paces of things.

But let’s fast forward to the end of practice — Competition Friday. Harman calls it ‘musical cones’.

It was pretty simple: do the requested task, and be quicker than your teammate to the cone and back. It made for some good battles .. and some good competition.

For Harman, though, fun is good, but this is also a time to teach.

“We’re trying to work from the most basic elements of football there could be. And we’ve got a lot of new guys, new faces, some kids that have never even played,” said Harman. “So, for us, this is very valuable time with no contact and things like that, where we can come and just work on the most basic things.”

That’s what most teams are doing this time of year; just going back to the basics, making sure that everyone is one the same page when August rolls around.