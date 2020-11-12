Corwin inks with Thundering Herd Volleyball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School’s Alayna Corwin signed to continue her volleyball career at Marshall University on National Signing Day.

Corwin helped lead the MHS volleyball team to a Sectional and Regional Title which also bought them a ticket to the state tournament where they will see Bridgeport on Saturday.

She committed to Marshall to play libero or defensive specialist for the Thundering Herd and is excited to get on the court for the Division I program.

“I’ve worked hard to be here and I’m very excited to be here. It kind of doesn’t even feel real, it feels like a dream. I’m just beyond excited to get down to Huntington and get on the court and play for a great program,” Corwin said.

Corwin on her choice to sign with Marshall University

(Video by Abbie Backenstoe)

Corwin will study biomedical engineering at Marshall while playing volleyball.