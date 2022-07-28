MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With a two-and-a-half hour rain delay in the middle of the preceding gazme, Morgantown Post 2 and Berkeley Post 14 got a late start in the American Legion baseball state tournament but they put on a show anyway.

The first two hitters of the game for Berkeley reached but Caleb Cottle put it together at the right time, striking out the next three batters to put an end to the inning.

That set off a streak of five consecutive punchouts for Cottle, going into the second inning.

Morgantown drew first blood after Cody Thomas singled and Aaron Forbes doubled to start the third.

That allowed Zach Brennan to drive Thomas in with a sacrifice fly that made it 1-0.

Jett Walters followed shortly after with a bloop single to right field that scored Forbes but a sliding catch in foul territory by Riley Bubb ended the inning there.

With a two-run advantage, Cottle settled into a groove and worked quickly through the third and fourth innings.

Morgantown got some insurance in the fifth from Tommy Montague when he shot a line drive single into right field that plated Forbes and made it a 3-0 ballgame.

Cottle ran into some trouble in the fifth, walking a pair of runners before a Jack Reisenweber sacrifice fly put Berkeley on the board.

With his last gasp of stamina though, Cottle retired the next batter to end the inning.

That brought Aidan Frombach out of the Post 2 bullpen in the sixth where he worked a 1-2-3 inning.

A failed attempt to steal home by Brennan in the seventh brought Post 14 to the plate for the final time.

A hit batsman brought the tying run to the plate in Jordan Granby nearly tied it with one swing but came just shy of the wall and Jacob Kennell sprinted all the way to the foul pole to make the catch.

Two more flyouts put this one in the books and Morgantown advances to the final day of the tournament, 3-1.

With three teams left, including unbeaten South Charleston Post 94, the procedure to crown a champion will be officially put in place following Post 94’s game against Parkersburg Post 15 at 1 pm on Friday.

A South Charleston win eliminates Parkersburg and sets up a final between Post 2 and Post 94 with Morgantown needing to win twice to claim the title.

A Post 15 victory matches Post 2 up with South Charleston as well in an elimination game with the victors advancing to a winner-take-all final against Parkersburg.

Regardless of the 1 pm result, Morgantown will play at 4 pm on Friday.