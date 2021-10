SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School held a tri-match involving Preston and Fairmont Senior on Wednesday evening with the host team coming out on top.

Lincoln first defeated Fairmont Senior in two sets.

Then the Cougars played an impressive first set against Preston where they started on an 8-1 scoring run.

The Cougs won the first set 25-9 holding the Knights to single digits.

Lincoln swept the Knights and swept the tri-match.