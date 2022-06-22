SHINNSTON, W.Va – The Lincoln Cougars boys basketball team must replace six seniors from a squad that finished 9-12 last season and head coach Jordan Toth is using this three-week summer practice period to build chemistry and mix up his team’s style a little bit.

“We’re really trying to implement the style that we want to play and be effective with and there’s going to be some bumps in the road putting in something new, he said, “It’s just growing right now in the summer. It’s got to be fun for them so right now, today was better than the other day. That’s all you can ask for right now. Everyone’s showing up right now and having some fun playing ball.”

The Cougars have had a busy couple of weeks already, hosting the Lincoln Shootout this past Saturday and competing yesterday at Robert C. Byrd’s Flying Eagle Shootout as well.