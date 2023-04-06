SHINNSTON, W.VA (WBOY) – One of the quickest ways to grab the headlines is to win a lot of games and to do it with absolute domination.

The Lincoln softball team is doing that and doing it big to start the season.

The Cougars sit at 6-0 to start the season and it’s hard to believe that you could ask for a better first two weeks of the season.

Lincoln has outscored its opponents 86-3 in its first six games and has played a full seven innings just once in a 7-2 win over Philip Barbour.

It’s been a well-rounded start that’s led to explosive results.

“Other than Philip Barbour we’ve given up three runs on the year so if we can keep on like that, out of all the games we’ve had so far we’ve had three runs scored on us and we’ve been putting the bat on the ball with all the runs we’ve scored so I think that’s been the key to the season so far,” head coach Yancey Weaver said.

With Delaney Haller dominating in the circle to the tune of 75 strikeouts in just 34 innings, a lineup that provides on-base threats from top to bottom strikes fear into opposing pitchers across the Big Ten.

“This is the first team that I feel like we’ve been solid from 1-9,” Weaver continued, “Any person that comes up there is going to put some kind of bat on the ball. Our strikeouts have been really low compared to past years and when you’ve got girls that are producing at the plate, things are going to happen and put some runs across the board.”

The Cougars return to the diamond aiming to keep their record spotless tonight at North Marion.