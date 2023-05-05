SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Lincoln capitalized on first inning home runs by Delaney Haller and Alexis Williams to ease past Robert C. Byrd for a 5-0 second round sectional win.

Williams drove in two with her big fly before adding a third with a single in the second while Emily Robey drove in the fifth and final run for the Cougars.

In addition to her solo home run that led off the bottom of the first, Haller tossed a no-hitter while striking out 14.

With those 14 strikeouts, the senior has recorded 300 strikeouts this season and 800 in her career which has spanned just three seasons due to the cancellation of the 2020 schedule.