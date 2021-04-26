Cougars sweep Mountaineers in double-header and remain undefeated

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars swept the Liberty Mountaineers in a double-header on Monday evening.

In the first game it was the ‘Eers who started off on the right foot. Haley Younkins’ hit was just enough to score Destiny Coble to put Liberty up 1-0 in the top of the first inning.

But in the bottom of the first inning the Cougars got rolling.

First Cadence Lambert hit one down the third baseline to score Emily Robey and tie the game at 1-1.

Still in the bottom of the first, Destiny Cunningham followed by Karris Drain each with RBI’s to put the Cougs on top 3-1 at the end of the frame.

Delaney Haller had seven strikeouts in the 9-1 win over Liberty in the first game.

Hannah Ferris hit a home run in the first game of the DH.

Then the Cougars won again in the second game, 10-0, and Haller allowed zero runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts.

Lincoln stays undefeated on the season.