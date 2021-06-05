Cougs advance to section final with win over Flying Eagles

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln had to take down Robert C. Byrd in order to advance to the sectional final game against Philip Barbour.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning where Nick George launched a hit that drove in two runs to put the Eagles up 2-0.

The Cougars answered in the bottom of the third starting with Coby Gorbey’s RBI single, followed by a passed ball to allow Brayden Arcuri to touch home to tie the game 2-2.

Still in the third, Levi Moore sent a 2 RBI double to give the Cougars a 4-2 lead.

Lincoln scored another run in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead but Robert C. Byrd would make a comeback as Nick George hit a three run home run to tie the game back up 5-5.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lincoln answered those three runs to win 8-5, the final score.

Lincoln advances to play Philip Barbour in the Section Title series on Monday, meaning if Lincoln wins, another game will be played on Tuesday.