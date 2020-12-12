Countryman inks with Glenville State Acrobatics and Tumbling program

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton’s Madelyn Countryman signed with the Glenville State Acrobatics and Tumbling program on Friday.

Countryman is a multi sport athlete at Grafton high school. She is a member of the softball, swimming and cheer team but knew she either wanted to cheer collegiately or join an acro and tumbling team.

The competition aspect of acro and tumbling is what persuaded her to go that route and Glenville State was the perfect school for her.

She is excited to get back to what she loves doing most.

“Mostly the tumbling aspect of it. I love flying but tumbling is where it’s at. I just went and I toured the campus of Glenville and I fell in love with it,” Countryman said.

Countryman plans to study criminal justice while she tumbles with the Pioneers.