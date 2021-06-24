Course features and changing winds could decide 88th West Virginia Open Championship

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County native, Mason Williams, knows the course at Pete Dye Golf Club well.

It’s his home course. He knows the layout and how the holes play.

What’s not predictable, though, is which way the wind will blow on any given day or at any given hole.

“Honestly, there’s no real dominant wind here. It always just kind of swirls,” said Williams after his round on Wednesday. “We’re in this valley where everything just kind of gets trapped. So, it’ll be pretty standard.”

Golfers likely battled more win on Wednesday than they have on Thursday at the state’s premier golf tournament.

The changing wins from day to day is something that those who know the course well have come to expect, as well as predict.

“We are expecting three different winds on the three days of competition. So, it’s going to be challenging. Patience and good golf will win this championship,” said Pete Dye Golf Club’s head Golf Pro, Brian Higgins.

Round 2 of the West Virginia Open Championship concludes Thursday evening, setting up what is expected to be an exciting third-round finale on Friday.

Results can be found by clicking on this link.