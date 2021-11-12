Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year: Round 1

Now that it’s playoff time, votes can be cast for the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year!

Fans can vote for three different opening-round matchups between defensive and special teams plays that were deemed the best from one week throughout the regular season.

University’s #8 seed Daniel Henderson versus Robert C. Byrd’s #9 seed Latrell Jones.

Doddridge County’s #11 seed Brandon Hileman versus North Marion’s #6 seed Landon Frey.

South Harrison’s #7 seed Noah Burnside versus Philip Barbour’s #10 seed Kaden Humphreys.

Click here to see all the Coverages of the Week from the 2021 high school football season.