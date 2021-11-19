Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year: Round 2

Coverage of the week sponsored by Stan Cameon Insurance

It’s quarterfinals week for high school football! That means that it is time to vote for the second round of Coverage of the Year.

This week, fans have four matchups to vote on, including defensive and special teams plays from last week’s three victors and five new stand-out plays in the Coverage of the Year competition. All the plays you see were deemed the best coverage in one regular-season week of high school football this season.

South Harrison’s #4 seed, Noah Burnside, vs Gilmer County’s #5 seed, Ean Hamric.

Lincoln’s #1 seed, Easton Gibbs and Nathan Swiger, vs Robert C. Byrd’s victor from last week and #9 seed, Latrell Jones.

East Fairmont’s #3 seed, Alex Culp, vs North Marion’s winner from last week and #6 seed, Landon Frey.

Fairmont Senior’s #2 seed, Dom Stingo, vs South Harrison’s winner from last week and #7 seed, Noah Burnside.

