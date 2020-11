CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year round two results were announced on Monday.

Plays by Vincent Snuffer (LCHS), Cooper Watson (CBHS), T.T. Brooks (UHS), and Caden Boggs (TVHS) all move onto the semifinal round.

Match ups for the semifinal round will be announced Friday in the 12 SportsZone. Voting will be open after the show and will close Monday at Noon.