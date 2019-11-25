Coverage of the Year, Round 2, results are in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Results for the second round of our Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year competition are in!

The following plays are moving on to the third round, which will begin on Friday.

Ean Hamrick, Gilmer County, interception

Frankie Smith, Fairmont Senior, one-handed interception

Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County, batted pass

Gus Morrison, Ritchie County, pick-six

Those four plays will go head-to-head in the semi-finals this weekend, with the two plays receiving the most votes moving on to the championship round.