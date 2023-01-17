BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – This is always a fun time of year because athletes around north central West Virginia make their decisions for the next level official.

One more put pen to paper this afternoon at Bridgeport.

Levi Crayton has made plenty of saves for the Bridgeport boys’ soccer team over the years and he’ll keep making saves for at least two more years.

He put his name on the dotted line to continue his career in college at Potomac State.

Between the environment on campus and the opportunity to join former teammates, he found the perfect fit.

“It’s a small-town atmosphere and I really liked the community that it brought in. Getting to go up there and play with AJ Dinaldo, one of my former teammates, is going to be a really good help for me and he’s like a big brother to me so this will be something really cool that we all get to do together.”

Crayton joins a Potomac State men’s soccer team that finished 9-7-1 in 2022, its first season under head coach Mo Pratt.