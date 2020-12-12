Creating a Rivalry: The recent history between Fairmont Senior and Bluefield on the gridiron

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Would you ever think two high school teams three and a half hours away could be rivals?

Well, seeing each other four years in a row in the playoffs and trading off wins has turned into a good ole fashioned rivalry here in the state of West Virginia.

Fairmont Senior and Bluefield aren’t new opponents on the gridiron. The first meeting between these two teams dates back to 1947 where Bluefield recorded the first win in what would turn into a consistent meeting.

But the real fun didn’t start until 2017 where Fairmont senior saw Bluefield in the Class Double-A State Championship game in Wheeling.

A huge first half for both teams put the score at 26-21 at the break with the Polar Bears on top. The big turning point in the game occurred with 55 seconds to go in third quarter as Senior looked to increase its lead by two scores.

“We fumbled, it was in the third quarter, it was the end of the third quarter and then they recovered it for a touch back. So not only did we fumble on the one but they didn’t get the ball on the one they got the ball on the 20 which was a big difference maker. Then they had a long drive and scored and took the lead so that’s kind of how that went,” Nick Bartic, head coach of Fairmont Senior, said.

“You know we were fortunate because the ball was fumbled in the end zone, we recovered it and then drove 80 yards to take the lead and it was very exciting,” Fred Simon, head coach of Bluefield, said.

That was the only touchdown scored in the second half and the one that led Bluefield to a 29-26 victory and the 2017 Double-A State Title.

“Being down at half time and them driving we get the turnover and drive right back and scoring which could’ve ended the game we just needed a play basically and then fought on for our lives to win. So it was neat because we hadn’t been there for a while and it was really great to win the state championship against a heck of a team,” Simon said.

“What stands out in that game is the first half there’s a lot of scoring and then the second half we didn’t score and they scored one touchdown. So everybody adjusted at halftime and really tightened up so I don’t know you just kind of got a preview of what was to come and I mean two very distinctly different halves sometimes two good teams play each other it’s going to be really high scoring or it turns into a defensive struggle and we got both in one game,” Bartic said.

Turn the page to next season where these two teams meet again in the AA State Championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium. It wasn’t a surprise to either team that they would see each other on this stage yet again.

“Our guys were determined all off season that Bluefield was our objective the entire season and we wanted to win a state championship, obviously to get back there and win it because we had lost two in a row at that point and then it worked out to where it was us and Bluefield so not only did we get back but we got the opponent that we wanted,” Bartic said.

“Because of the talent they had and the talent we had coming back so I felt like we would definitely see each other again,” Simon said.

But this chapter had a different ending with Fairmont Senior not only taking the early lead but keeping it to earn the 23-13 win and the 2018 Double-A State Title.



“We came out on fire. we went up 20-0 right off the bat. A lot of energy, a lot of mojo was flying around but they’re a good team so they ended up weathering the storm and we ended up having a slug fest for the rest of the game,” Bartic said.

“Not getting our run established like we needed to early. We had our chances we just couldn’t quite pull it off so that’s what I remember,” Simon said.

“I mean it was on our minds all season we had a big poster of them celebrating in the locker room you know from day one of the off season. We were very determined and it really set the tone for us for the whole season,” Bartic said.

So now the Beavers and the Polar Bears go back to back, trading state title wins and that was only the beginning.

Then comes the 2019 season, Fairmont Senior and Bluefield are 1-1 in the playoffs with both teams securing a Double-A State Title.

Little did they know they would be seeing each other yet again in 2019- this time in the state semifinal at East-West Stadium.

It’s the Gage Michael era with the junior starting under center. Unfortunately for the Polar Bears, the dual threat quarterback wasn’t 100%.

“Gage had a broken foot we found out later so that had a lot to do with how that game went. And then we just didn’t have an answer up top with him out on defense and that really hurt us,” Bartic said.

The Beavers left Fairmont that night ruining the Polar Bears perfect season with a 40-24 victory and a ticket to the State Championship, where they later fell to Bridgeport.

This is the largest point difference these two teams have had against each other in the postseason.

“It was close until the very end. We happened to get a turnover basically on the last play of the game that made it get out of reach but it was close throughout so I don’t look at that as being a huge point spread as you would think, it was tight to the very end with us getting a turnover to bring in the score,” Simon said.

Now finally to the most non-traditional high school football season we’ve ever seen. The 2020 postseason looks like a repeat of Bluefield vs. Fairmont Senior in the Double-A state semifinal at Mitchell Stadium.

“You kind of talk about how the season is going to develop and you know sometimes it happens where the team you’re most competitive with, you end up matching up in the semifinals and that was the number one thing we as coaches talked about is that we’re going to get them again and it’s probably going to be at their place somehow in the semi’s and that’s how it shook out. It’s like it’s meant to be,” Bartic said.

Que the plot twist.

The state semifinal game turned into likely being the state final game by halftime. Due to the Covid map, the WVSSAC canceled the super six which ultimately meant whoever won the game…won the state title.

“Definitely unique having a first half semi final second half championship game. That creates a different dynamic in terms of the game,” Bartic said.

This news was actually announced over the PA system for all of the fans, coaches, and players to hear.

“And then at halftime we found out that that was the case. Even though after the game it wasn’t official even though it seemed to be official at the time. We just felt like we had to tell them because if you’re a senior, you want to know if that’s your last half of football. I feel like that’s fair and from a mental state I would want to know that,” Bartic said.

“I also would have liked to have seen all of us to be in the playoffs who qualified to try and have a state championship to me that’s legit and just a lot of craziness going on the whole season,” Simon said.

Fairmont Senior left Mitchell stadium a two time state champion after escaping Bluefield 21-19.

It has been a crazy back and forth series between the Beavers and the Polar Bears and a special one for the 2020 senior class of Fairmont Senior football.

“This senior class, the winningest in program history, tied for the winningest in program history, ended each of their four seasons against Bluefield and went 2-2 against them. Clearly it’s a significant rivalry when you couple at it was the last team they played each of their four years,” Bartic said.

“It’s a great rivalry as we’re talking about. And it’s something we look forward to and I’m sure it’s something they look forward to. Fans love to come out and watch games like this because it’s never decided until near the end and that’s what makes the game so great are rivalries like this,” Simon said.

So is it a rivalry? It seems like the answer from both teams is yes. But will it continue? We’ll have to see what 2021 has in store.