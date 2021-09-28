Cross country rookie, Aliya Todd, wins Mountaineer Run Invitational at Liberty High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Aliya Todd never ran cross country before this season.

The junior, who you can tell just by looking at her is a good athlete, dominated a tough course on Tuesday at the Mountaineer Run Invitational cross country meet.

It might’ve been her home course, but the steep hills surrounding Liberty High School could level any playing field.

Todd ran the course in the best time, 21:49.13, among any girl in the field.

Todd’s individual victory helped give the Liberty girls a second-place finish as a team on Tuesday.

Tucker County, which had runners claim five top-ten finishes, won the girls iteration of the meet from a team perspective.

The Trinity Christian girls placed third.

However, the Warriors boys runners finished well enough to earn a team win at the meet. Boys runners from Tucker County High School finished second as a team.