Crosscutters beat up Black Bears

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Starting pitcher Michael Burrows was unable to make it out of the second inning Friday night in the opening game of the Black Bears three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Burrows gave up six run on five hits and four walks in just 1.2 innings of work; a surprising outing given his performance his last time on the mound.

With a hot start at the plate, Williamsport won 8-3 to claim just its third win of the season.

The Black Bears trailed by eight after five innings, but managed to score a run in the sixth, and two in the seventh on a double and a sacrifice fly.

West Virginia was not without scoring chances, though. The Black Bears left 10 runners on base in the game and was 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Williamsport stranded 12 runners aboard, but was 6-for-17 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

Game two of the series is Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. West Virginia will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off.