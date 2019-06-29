Crosscutters beat up Black Bears

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Starting pitcher Michael Burrows was unable to make it out of the second inning Friday night in the opening game of the Black Bears three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Burrows gave up six run on five hits and four walks in just 1.2 innings of work; a surprising outing given his performance his last time on the mound.

With a hot start at the plate, Williamsport won 8-3 to claim just its third win of the season.

The Black Bears trailed by eight after five innings, but managed to score a run in the sixth, and two in the seventh on a double and a sacrifice fly.

West Virginia was not without scoring chances, though. The Black Bears left 10 runners on base in the game and was 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Williamsport stranded 12 runners aboard, but was 6-for-17 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

Game two of the series is Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. West Virginia will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News