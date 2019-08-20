Crosscutters down Black Bears in extras

Breaking News
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears finished up the first part of the regular season at home Monday night against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

West Virginia was looking to expand on their lead in the Pickney Division.

Instead, the Crosscutters jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the third inning on a two-out, three-run double by Hunter Hearn.

West Virginia stormed back in the second-half of the game, plating the tying runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, before ultimately falling by a score of 8-7 in 10 innings.

The Black Bears head into the two-day All-Star break tied with Batavia atop the division.

West Virginia has four All-Stars that will play for the Blue Team, including pitcher Cameron Junker, who we spoke with Monday.

