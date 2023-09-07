FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont State football got off to a strong start to the season with a 34-30 win over Bloomsburg last Thursday.

Special teams were a major factor in the Fighting Falcons’ win with University High graduate Jake Croston at the center of it all.

Croston caught the eye of the coaching staff early and earned the spot as the #1 long snapper during his first fall camp with the team.

“We had a couple of other guys, and they did really good but I just kind of focused on long snapping the whole time,” he said, “They had other positions, but I really just dialed into long snapping. I actually trained a little at middle linebacker too just to stay athletic and again, I just dialed in on the long snapping part.”

Croston didn’t pick up long snapping until his junior year at University but his background playing catcher for the Hawk baseball team helped develop his approach to the position.

“As a catcher, you don’t really get seen unless you mess up or you make a big play. As a long snapper, you don’t really get seen unless you make a big tackle, or you mess up. I just kind of like having my job unseen and really just having a job for people to depend on me,” he said.

Croston and the Fighting Falcons open their 2023 Mountain East Conference schedule on Thursday night at West Liberty.