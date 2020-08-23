Crudup helping build future of Morgantown football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Sean Biser era of the Morgantown football program is in full swing as the Mohigans finished up week one of camp.

The team was able to throw on pads Friday afternoon and it all goes back to Biser’s mentality in the weight room and getting his players prepared mentally and physically.

Senior fullback and defensive end Deondre Crudup looks to have a big season with the Mohigans.

Crudup said if the team does what Biser tells them to do, they’ll find the success they’re looking for.

But Crudup’s hard work goes beyond this 2020 team. He’s also dedicating his own time to developing the future of Morgantown High football.

Crudup has taken Morgantown freshman football player Landon Bradley under his wing.

“He’s a freshman, he plays fullback and D-end just like me so I help him out with his steps and the plays to go over because they haven’t gone over everything we have. So after practice we go to the rec center and we do our steps and stuff for D-end and fullback and stuff like that,” Crudup said.

Crudup believes the development of players starts young and he’ll do what he can to get the younger players to where they need to be so they are prepared for varsity football.

“Like I said before, Morgantown, we have a huge legacy behind us to play for so if we can build that up from the younger guys, they’ll be successful when they get to the level we are,” Crudup said.

Crudup and the Mohigan crew continue to work hard in practice and will see Linsly on Friday for a scrimmage before they take on their first opponent of the season, Class Triple-A newcomer Bridgeport.