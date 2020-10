MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School hosted a tri-match on Saturday involving University High School, Parkersburg Catholic High School and Morgantown High.

The Mohigans and Crusaders took the court first.

Parkersburg Catholic took an early lead in the first set.

The Mohigans cut the deficit by seven but couldn’t take the lead.

The Crusaders won the first set 25-17 and won the second set 25-23 to beat the Mohigans.