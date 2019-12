CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s Garrett Cunningham and Gilmer County’s Ean Hamrick have advanced to the final round of our Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year competition.

Cunningham’s deflected pass defeated his Rebels teammate Gus Morrison’s pick-six, while Hamrick’s interception defeated Fairmont Senior’s Frankie Smith’s one-handed INT.

The final round of the Coverage of the Year competition begins on Friday.

Voting will open on Friday night, and close on Monday, Dec. 9, at noon.