WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County sophomore Pitcher, Kenna Curran, had a night in the circle on Monday, tossing a perfect game in the Bulldogs’ 14-0 win over Tygarts Valley.

Doddridge County had no trouble getting started offensively. Four runs in the first inning gave the Bulldogs from West Union the lead they never lost.

Curran got it done in the circle, pitching five innings and allowing no hits while striking out 13.