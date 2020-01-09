Dale Bonner hits buzzer beater from half court to beat Urbana

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Dale Bonner scored a game-high 20 points for Fairmont State Wednesday night, but none were bigger than his final three points.

Morgantown-native Kenzie Melko-Marshall knocked down a 3-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining to give the Fighting Falcons a three-point lead.

Urbana’s Matt Ashley heroically tied the game at 78 all with a fall shot from beyond the arc of his own.

But Bonner, with less than three seconds on the clock, was only able to get to near the mid-court stripe before heaving up a prayer.

And his prayer was answered.

Bonner’s half-court shot swished in as the horn was sounding to give the Falcons a thrilling 81-78 win over the Blue Knights at the end of regulation.