Dale Bonner, John Williams, other MEC scorers hit D2 transfer portal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont State’s men’s basketball team will be losing an all-conference player, and its leading scorer, in the offseason, while Glenville State will be losing that and then some from its roster.

Fairmont State leading scorer, and all-conference sophomore guard, Dale Bonner, announced his decision to transfer via Twitter on Monday.

Bonner averaged 21.1 points per game this season, and helped lead Fairmont State to its first conference tournament title in 37 years.

Meanwhile, Glenville State all-MEC scorer, John Williams, is also in the transfer portal.

Williams not only led the Mountain East Conference, but the entire country, in scoring this season. Williams averaged 27.8 points per contest, had Glenville State nationally ranked for part of the season, and scored the second most points in MEC history earlier this year.

Bonner officially entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Williams is one of three key contributors from this year’s Glenville State team that will be transferring.

Williams (27.8 ppg), Hegel Augustin (21.2 ppg) and Nick Edwards (17.9 ppg) have all announced their decision to leave the program.

