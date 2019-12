FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Dale Bonner scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half Tuesday night.

And those 21 points were a huge spark for Fairmont State, which trailed by as many as 14 points in the opening half.

The Falcons led by one at halftime, and with Bonner leading the way, pulled away from Shippensburg late to win 84-72 for their sixth win in their last seven games.

Fairmont State had four players finish the game in double figures, scoring-wise.