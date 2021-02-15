Dale Bonner named MEC men’s hoops Player of the Week

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State sophomore guard, Dale Bonner, has been named this week’s Mountain East Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Bonner averaged 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals last week, helping the Falcons post a 3-0 record.

Bonner shot 48.6 percent from the field (17-35) and 46.7 percent from behind the arc (7-15). He also knocked down 21-of-24 attempts from the charity stripe (87.5 percent).

During last Monday’s win over Concord, Bonner recorded a double-double with 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. He followed up that performance with 19 points, four rebounds and six assists on Wednesday at Frostburg State. Bonner wrapped up the week with a game- and season-high 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals vs. Wheeling University on Saturday.

Bonner and Fairmont State return to action on Wednesday, at home, against Notre Dame College.