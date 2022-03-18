CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown is officially headed back to the Class Quad-A state championship game with a win in the semifinal, 58-42, over South Charleston.

“These guys love each other, they don’t care who scores. They made the extra pass and it shows and I think you saw what happened. But the big key was our defense. Everybody wants to talk about our offense but we’ve really really been working on our defense since probably about three-four weeks ago going into sectionals and I’m really proud of them because I think they took them out of about everything they wanted to do,” Dave Tallman, Mohigans head coach said.

In a low scoring first quarter, neither team shot particularly well. Cam Danser and Alec Poland hit back to back threes to give Morgantown an 8-6 lead after one.

Morgantown started to find its groove in the second quarter. The Mohigans outscored the Black Eagles 13-8 to again lead into the halftime break by seven.

In the third, South Charleston brought it to a two-point game.

The Black Eagles would get no closer as Morgantown, led by Sharron Young’s strong guard play with a game-high 19 points, pulled away from there.

Danser provided the spark off the bench that the Mohigans needed in this game. He shot 4-4 from the floor and finished with 12 points.

“When they made the extra pass I made sure I knocked it down no matter what,” Danser said.

Alec Poland and Brooks Gage finished with 13 and 10 points respectively as Morgantown survives to see the title game.

The Mohigans move on to see the winner of Jefferson and Parkersburg South in the AAAA state championship that tips off at 8 p.m. Saturday night.