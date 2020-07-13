Darius Stills named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

West Virginia’s Darius Stills has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which honors the College Defensive Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

This is the fifth preseason honor for the Fairmont, West Virginia native. He has previously named to the All-Big 12 Conference First Teams by Athlon Sports, Lindy and Phil Steele. He was also named to the Lott Trophy Award watch list earlier this summer.

Stills was named to the All-Big 12 First Team for his 2019 campaign which saw the then-junior finish with 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss (leading the team) and seven sacks (which led the team along with his brother, Dante). His sack total was also second-highest in the conference.

The rising senior is one of 11 players from the Big 12 named to the list, which includes a total of 90 student-athletes from across college football.