Darrin Paul, Bubby Towns excited to return to East-West Stadium

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It’s the first time back on 12th street for the reigning Double-A State Champions as they return to the pitch for phase two summer workouts.

The Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer team is back at East-West Stadium and the goal is clear- the Polar Bears are itching to get back to Beckley for a back to back state championship. But they have a lot to do before then.

It starts with conditioning and ladder drills to keep quick feet until they start their three week period next week.

Polar Bears Head Coach Darrin Paul says he likes what he sees from his guys so far.

“Attitude has been great. They have attitude of a champion. They’re working hard, the camaraderie is really good. We picked up right where we left off in November as a team. I like the vibe, I like the chemistry of this group right now,” Paul said.

And it seems the team is all on the same page. But some players have been grinding with their club soccer teams during this period of no sports such as the Polar Bears leading goal scorer, entering his junior season this fall, Bubby Towns.

Towns has been training with his club program, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and says he’s excited to be back with Fairmont Senior.

“Really fun actually. I love playing with them. And I don’t know, it’s just something different than club. Building chemistry and learning how to push each other to our full potential, really,” Towns said.

And while the whole team looks forward to getting a ball at their feet next week, they are pushing themselves with conditioning during phase two.