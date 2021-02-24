Da’Sean Butler, Wheeling spoil Alderson Broaddus comeback; Cards beat Battlers in OT

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Former West Virginia University men’s basketball player, Da’Sean Butler, returned to North-central West Virginia Wednesday night as an assistant coach with the Wheeling University men’s basketball program.

Butler, who last played professional basketball in Israel in 2020, joined the Cardinals staff two weeks ago.

Wednesday night’s game against Alderson Broaddus, he told us after the game, was his first scouting assignment.

The Cardinals defense couldn’t stop Battlers junior, Christian Miller-Cardwell, who scored 49 points — tied for the fourth-most points in a single game in MEC history. But the Cardinals got the key stop when it mattered.

Former WVU men’s basketball standout, Da’Sean Butler, looks on at his Wheeling University basketball team during halftime of Wednesday night’s game in Philippi. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Alderson Broaddus came back to force overtime at the end of regulation, and had the ball for the final possession in the closing moments of the extra period. However, the Battlers turned the ball over, and the Cardinals ran out the clock, escaping Rex Pyles Arena with a hard-fought, 99-98, road victory.

“Honestly, great,” Butler said after the game when asked what it’s like to be on the sidelines once again. “I’m having a good time building the relationships with these guys, and just figuring out, where I can help them out with things that I see on the court. It’s been going pretty well so far. It’s been, what, three weeks? Baby steps, I’m still learning as well.”

Miller-Cardwell scored 30 of his 49 points after halftime.

His high-scoring night, and late-game heroics, may have been enough it weren’t for the combined 65 points out of Jordan Reid (39) and Jarrett Haines (26) from Wheeling.

Wheeling led by as many as 15 points with just under nine minutes to play in regulation. But Alderson Broaddus shot better than sixty percent in the second half from three-point range (63.64%), the floor (66.67%) and the free throw line (77.78) after halftime.

For AB, it’s their third-straight loss by one point, and fourth loss this season by four points or less.