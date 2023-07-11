PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — Fans of the Buccos have been ranked as some of the friendliest in Major League Baseball, according to new Twitter data.

According to data collected by betonline.ag, fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been ranked as the sixth-friendliest fanbase in the league. The ranking comes from geotagged Twitter data that tracked the number of positive tweets made about Bucs fans in the past 60 days. Positive tweets in this case included words like “friendly,” “welcoming” and “nice” along with attribution to each fanbase.

Pirates fans had 2,746 positive tweets made about them in the last two months, sitting above the Chicago Cubs at 2,406 and below the San Francisco Giants at 3,026.

The team ranked on top of this study were fans of the Cincinnati Reds with 6,521 tweets, placing them far above fans of the Minnesota Twins who took second place with 5,208.

However, not all fanbases are as friendly as others—like the fans of the Boston Red Sox who were placed flat at the bottom and the only fanbase to sit at triple-digit numbers with 882 total positive tweets made about them in the last two months.

The full data of positive tweets per fanbase can be found below: