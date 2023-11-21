PITTSBURGH (WBOY) — Acrisure Stadium—formerly known as Heinz Field and home of the Pittsburgh Steelers—is a must-see for any sports fan visiting the Steel City, and new data says that most people who visit are saying the same thing.

Online casino and sportsbook operator JeffBet compiled review data from Google, TripAdvisor and Yelp in order to find the overall average rating for every NFL stadium on a five-star scale. This data placed Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at fourth-highest in the NFL with an average rating of 4.681/5 stars, only .001 below the third-placed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Recent reviews of Acrisure Stadium back up this claim. One of the “most relevant” reviews on Google commented on the venue’s cleanliness and friendly staff. Acrisure Stadium also received a raving review from NFL YouTuber Tom Grossi, who visited all 30 NFL stadiums in 30 days this past summer in order to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The full list of NFL stadiums ranked by online reviews on a five-star scale can be found below: