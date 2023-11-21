PITTSBURGH (WBOY) — Acrisure Stadium—formerly known as Heinz Field and home of the Pittsburgh Steelers—is a must-see for any sports fan visiting the Steel City, and new data says that most people who visit are saying the same thing.
Online casino and sportsbook operator JeffBet compiled review data from Google, TripAdvisor and Yelp in order to find the overall average rating for every NFL stadium on a five-star scale. This data placed Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at fourth-highest in the NFL with an average rating of 4.681/5 stars, only .001 below the third-placed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Recent reviews of Acrisure Stadium back up this claim. One of the “most relevant” reviews on Google commented on the venue’s cleanliness and friendly staff. Acrisure Stadium also received a raving review from NFL YouTuber Tom Grossi, who visited all 30 NFL stadiums in 30 days this past summer in order to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The full list of NFL stadiums ranked by online reviews on a five-star scale can be found below:
- Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers) – 4.807
- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts) – 4.686
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons) – 4.682
- Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 4.681
- AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys) – 4.678
- Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs) – 4.677
- U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) – 4.675
- M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens) – 4.674
- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) – 4.644
- Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos) – 4.583
- Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks) 4.580
- Ford Field (Detroit Lions) – 4.578
- NRG Stadium (Houston Texans) – 4.574
- Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers) – 4.570
- Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints) – 4.569
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles) – 4.568
- State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals) – 4.563
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins) – 4.553
- Gilette Stadium (New England Patriots) – 4.541
- TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville Jaguars) 4.477
- Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills) 4.471
- Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland Browns) 4.469
- Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans) – 4.469
- MetLife Stadium (New York Giants/Jets) – 4.454
- Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 4.453
- Soldier Field (Chicago Bears) – 4.441
- Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati Bengals) – 4.144
- SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams/Chargers) – 4.391
- Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco 49ers) – 4.200
- FedEx Field (Washington Commanders) 3.891