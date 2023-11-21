PITTSBURGH (WBOY) — Acrisure Stadium—formerly known as Heinz Field and home of the Pittsburgh Steelers—is a must-see for any sports fan visiting the Steel City, and new data says that most people who visit are saying the same thing.

Online casino and sportsbook operator JeffBet compiled review data from Google, TripAdvisor and Yelp in order to find the overall average rating for every NFL stadium on a five-star scale. This data placed Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at fourth-highest in the NFL with an average rating of 4.681/5 stars, only .001 below the third-placed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Recent reviews of Acrisure Stadium back up this claim. One of the “most relevant” reviews on Google commented on the venue’s cleanliness and friendly staff. Acrisure Stadium also received a raving review from NFL YouTuber Tom Grossi, who visited all 30 NFL stadiums in 30 days this past summer in order to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The full list of NFL stadiums ranked by online reviews on a five-star scale can be found below:

  1. Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers) – 4.807
  2. Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts) – 4.686
  3. Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons) – 4.682
  4. Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 4.681
  5. AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys) – 4.678
  6. Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs) – 4.677
  7. U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) – 4.675
  8. M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens) – 4.674
  9. Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) – 4.644
  10. Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos) – 4.583
  11. Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks) 4.580
  12. Ford Field (Detroit Lions) – 4.578
  13. NRG Stadium (Houston Texans) – 4.574
  14. Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers) – 4.570
  15. Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints) – 4.569
  16. Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles) – 4.568
  17. State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals) – 4.563
  18. Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins) – 4.553
  19. Gilette Stadium (New England Patriots) – 4.541
  20. TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville Jaguars) 4.477
  21. Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills) 4.471
  22. Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland Browns) 4.469
  23. Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans) – 4.469
  24. MetLife Stadium (New York Giants/Jets) – 4.454
  25. Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 4.453
  26. Soldier Field (Chicago Bears) – 4.441
  27. Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati Bengals) – 4.144
  28. SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams/Chargers) – 4.391
  29. Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco 49ers) – 4.200
  30. FedEx Field (Washington Commanders) 3.891