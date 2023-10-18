CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Have you ever had to tell your partner that they watch too much football? New data says you’re not alone.

According to data collected by betonline.ag, West Virginia has the highest rate of complaints from people about their partner’s football viewing habits of any other state in the U.S.

The study was conducted by taking geotagged Twitter data from the last 30 days and seeing how many tweets contained words like “husband,” “wife,” or “partner” and also included phrases like “watches too much football” and “says I watch too much football.”

The study surveyed more than 190,000 tweets with 76% of them coming from women.

The top 10 states with the highest rates and the full map can be found below:

West Virginia Ohio Indiana Texas Iowa Wisconsin Michigan Utah Alabama Pennsylvania