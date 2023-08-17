CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the NFL regular season less than a month away, some have already begun to make their predictions for the big game.

According to data from betonline.ag, West Virginia is among the five states in the U.S. that are predicting the Bengals to win it all in Las Vegas this year. The other states are Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the most popular pick to win it all this year with 12 states picking the defending NFL champions to win it all. Among the other frontrunners are the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

The full prediction map can be found below:

Photo courtesy: betonline.ag

Data for this study was collected through geotagged Twitter data which searches for tweets with phrases like “Cincinnati will win the Super Bowl!” or “the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl!” and sorts them based on the location of the account that tweeted it. Over 100,000 tweets were compiled for this study.