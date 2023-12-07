PITTSBURGH (WBOY) — The Steelers have always been known to have a tough, rebellious attitude about them. But new data has shown that this kind of attitude may be costing them more than any other team in the NFL.

According to data compiled by My Betting Sites Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most-fined team in the NFL and account for nearly 10% of all fines collected across the league’s 32 teams up to week 12 of the 2023 season.

In total, players on the team have been fined $423,307 for on-field misconduct, which is 229% higher than the average of all 32 teams’ totals this year. This is ~33% higher than bitter rival Baltimore, who fell to second place.

The full list of teams and their total fines up to week 12 can be found below:

RankTeamFines (by $)
1Pittsburgh Steelers423,307
2Baltimore Ravens282,535
3Buffalo Bills212,591
4Atlanta Falcons190,514
5Denver Broncos165,940
6Seattle Seahawks162,483
7New England Patriots158,788
8Las Vegas Raiders157,790
9New York Jets156,241
10Washington Commanders147,252
11Houston Texans137,269
12Dallas Cowboys136,814
13Detroit Lions134,470
14Tennessee Titans124,993
15Los Angeles Chargers119,608
16New York Giants119,431
17Miami Dolphins114,516
18Minnesota Vikings107,871
19Kansas City Chiefs105,239
20Cleveland Browns101,871
21Arizona Cardinals101,287
22New Orleans Saints98,668
23Cincinnati Bengals93,556
24Chicago Bears80,691
25Tampa Bay Buccaneers77,023
26Green Bay Packers72,784
27Philadelphia Eagles64,964
28San Francisco 49ers63,045
29Carolina Panthers62,182
30Indianapolis Colts55,502
31Los Angeles Rams48,150
32Jacksonville Jaguars40,096
Data provided by My Betting Sites Canada

Data compiled for this study was supplied by both Google Trends and the National Football League.