PITTSBURGH (WBOY) — The Steelers have always been known to have a tough, rebellious attitude about them. But new data has shown that this kind of attitude may be costing them more than any other team in the NFL.
According to data compiled by My Betting Sites Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most-fined team in the NFL and account for nearly 10% of all fines collected across the league’s 32 teams up to week 12 of the 2023 season.
In total, players on the team have been fined $423,307 for on-field misconduct, which is 229% higher than the average of all 32 teams’ totals this year. This is ~33% higher than bitter rival Baltimore, who fell to second place.
The full list of teams and their total fines up to week 12 can be found below:
|Rank
|Team
|Fines (by $)
|1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|423,307
|2
|Baltimore Ravens
|282,535
|3
|Buffalo Bills
|212,591
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|190,514
|5
|Denver Broncos
|165,940
|6
|Seattle Seahawks
|162,483
|7
|New England Patriots
|158,788
|8
|Las Vegas Raiders
|157,790
|9
|New York Jets
|156,241
|10
|Washington Commanders
|147,252
|11
|Houston Texans
|137,269
|12
|Dallas Cowboys
|136,814
|13
|Detroit Lions
|134,470
|14
|Tennessee Titans
|124,993
|15
|Los Angeles Chargers
|119,608
|16
|New York Giants
|119,431
|17
|Miami Dolphins
|114,516
|18
|Minnesota Vikings
|107,871
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs
|105,239
|20
|Cleveland Browns
|101,871
|21
|Arizona Cardinals
|101,287
|22
|New Orleans Saints
|98,668
|23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|93,556
|24
|Chicago Bears
|80,691
|25
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|77,023
|26
|Green Bay Packers
|72,784
|27
|Philadelphia Eagles
|64,964
|28
|San Francisco 49ers
|63,045
|29
|Carolina Panthers
|62,182
|30
|Indianapolis Colts
|55,502
|31
|Los Angeles Rams
|48,150
|32
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|40,096
Data compiled for this study was supplied by both Google Trends and the National Football League.