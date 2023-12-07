PITTSBURGH (WBOY) — The Steelers have always been known to have a tough, rebellious attitude about them. But new data has shown that this kind of attitude may be costing them more than any other team in the NFL.

According to data compiled by My Betting Sites Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most-fined team in the NFL and account for nearly 10% of all fines collected across the league’s 32 teams up to week 12 of the 2023 season.

In total, players on the team have been fined $423,307 for on-field misconduct, which is 229% higher than the average of all 32 teams’ totals this year. This is ~33% higher than bitter rival Baltimore, who fell to second place.

The full list of teams and their total fines up to week 12 can be found below:

Rank Team Fines (by $) 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 423,307 2 Baltimore Ravens 282,535 3 Buffalo Bills 212,591 4 Atlanta Falcons 190,514 5 Denver Broncos 165,940 6 Seattle Seahawks 162,483 7 New England Patriots 158,788 8 Las Vegas Raiders 157,790 9 New York Jets 156,241 10 Washington Commanders 147,252 11 Houston Texans 137,269 12 Dallas Cowboys 136,814 13 Detroit Lions 134,470 14 Tennessee Titans 124,993 15 Los Angeles Chargers 119,608 16 New York Giants 119,431 17 Miami Dolphins 114,516 18 Minnesota Vikings 107,871 19 Kansas City Chiefs 105,239 20 Cleveland Browns 101,871 21 Arizona Cardinals 101,287 22 New Orleans Saints 98,668 23 Cincinnati Bengals 93,556 24 Chicago Bears 80,691 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 77,023 26 Green Bay Packers 72,784 27 Philadelphia Eagles 64,964 28 San Francisco 49ers 63,045 29 Carolina Panthers 62,182 30 Indianapolis Colts 55,502 31 Los Angeles Rams 48,150 32 Jacksonville Jaguars 40,096 Data provided by My Betting Sites Canada

Data compiled for this study was supplied by both Google Trends and the National Football League.