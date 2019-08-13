Dave Marshall to take over Bridgeport boys hoops program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Former longtime Bridgeport girls’ basketball head coach Dave Marshall is returning to the Indians. But not to coach the girls, but the boys.

Marshall comes back to BHS to be the next head coach of the boys’ basketball team, filling a vacancy left by now-former longtime coach Mike Robey.

Marshall will become just the program’s fourth head coach since 1976, replacing Robey, who stepped down after this past season.

Marshall was the Lady Indians head coach from 1995-2014, amassing a record of 337-96 over that 20 year span.

He led Bridgeport to ten Big 10 conference titles, eleven sectional and eight regional titles, along with back-to-back title game appearances in 2012 (AAA) and 2013 (AA).

In his last season with the program, Robey led the Indians to the Regional Tournament, where they were eliminated by Lewis County in Bridgeport.

Marshall now takes over the boys’ basketball team that hasn’t qualified for the state tournament since 2018.