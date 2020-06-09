David Carpenter hopes MLB season can start soon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Baseball fans everywhere are waiting the day that Major League Baseball returns.

While multiple proposals have been discussed. Major League Baseball and MLB Players’ Association have yet to come to terms with an agreement for the 2020 season.

The latest proposal from the league was quickly shot down by the players, both formally and on social media.

So now baseball fans across the country continue to wait for the national pastime to return.

Cincinnati Reds Organization has one of the players awaiting an opening day as well. David Carpenter has been at the live at-bat sessions Pro Performance in Morgantown has been hosting, as he prepares in hopes of baseball resuming.

“It’s really really frustrating I know for the players and I know fans are extremely frustrated. You know, a lot of people i’ll talk to when I go grab something to eat, you know somebody will see me ‘hey what’s going on with you guys, what’s the deal?’ Honestly it’s coming down the fact that we want to play. We absolutely want to play, we want to get out there,” Carpenter said.

Not only does Carpenter want to get back on the diamond as soon as possible but he knows the fans need baseball too. Especially with sports being on hold for so long during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be able to come together as a country and enjoy something would be nice. And hopefully the owners come to their senses and we can get back on the field and have some fun,” Carpenter said.

So the waiting game continues for players and fans on if and when baseball returns.