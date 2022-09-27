ELKINS, W.Va – There’s a new number one team in the land in Division II men’s soccer and it’s right here in north central West Virginia.

In just his third year at the helm, Davis and Elkins head coach Dean Johnson has led his team to a number one ranking.

The Senators sit atop Tuesday’s United Soccer Coaches Division II poll following wins over West Virginia Wesleyan and Frostburg State in the last seven days.

Johnson’s club moves up from last week’s #3 ranking, moving ahead of California State-Los Angeles and Franklin Pierce.

D&E maintains a perfect 7-0 record on the season and has outscored opponents 25-1 in those seven matches.

Davis and Elkins men’s soccer will play its first game as the top-ranked team in the nation Wednesday night, welcoming Wheeling to Nuttall Field.