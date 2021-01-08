Davis & Elkins women fall in tight contest

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference began its season Thursday night with a Mens and Womens double header at the McDonnell Center in Elkins.

The Davis and Elkins Women’s basketball team is under new leadership in Rachel Swartz.

The Senators got on the board first but the Bobcats went on a 23 unanswered point scoring run to take the lead in the first quarter.

The Senators made a major comeback in the second half as Jamiyah Johnson heated up and finished with 20 points and 7 rebounds.

Scoring went back and forth until the very end as the Bobcats come out on top 73-72 the final score.

