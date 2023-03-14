CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown cruised to a 64-39 victory over Bridgeport in the Class AAAA quarterfinals behind 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Brody Davis.
The Mohigans advance to the Thursday’s semifinals against Huntington
