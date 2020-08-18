Day 2 of HS Football practices underway across West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday marked the second day of high school football practices across West Virginia.

Among the long list of teams working out Tuesday morning were the Doddridge County Bulldogs.

Doddridge County is coming off a trip to the Single-A state title game, but is replacing a lot talent on both sides of the ball.

“I’ve said this, we graduated one of the most talented maybe ever in our school, but the young men left on our team are extremely excited to prove what they’re made of. and they’re working real hard to do that,” said Bulldogs head coach Bobby Burnside.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs made it to the Single-A state title game last year with an impressive senior class.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs made it to the Single-A state title game last year with an impressive senior class.

Now, those seniors are gone, and it's a new group aiming to keep the Bulldogs' run of success going.

As is Fairmont Senior, another team that was getting work in this morning, doing so at East-West Stadium.

The Polar Bears have been to at least the Double-A semi-finals each of the last five seasons. Fairmont Senior was working on defense today, especially with the defensive backs looking to high point the football in a battle with the wide receiver.

Comments from Fairmont Senior football head coach Nick Bartic during practice on Tuesday. The Polar Bears have played to a 38-3 record under Bartic in his three years in charge of the program. (Video by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Meanwhile, across town, East Fairmont was up extremely early, getting started around 7:30 a.m. before the morning fog had lifted.

Head coach Shane Eakle was loving it, too.

The Bees are coming off their first four-win season since 2008, and are looking to take the next step this fall.

“We had a little bit of success, and were able to compete a little bit last year. So I think there are definitely some expectations for the kids. And year, our numbers are up a little bit more from last year, which is good. We’re hoping that translates into how they perform and practice,” said Eakle.