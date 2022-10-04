WHEELING, W.Va – The WVSSAC high school golf state championships got underway today in Wheeling as West Virginia’s best took on the Jones course at Oglebay.

In Class AAA, it was a solid day for Morgantown as the Mohigans finished fifth out of the eight teams but 19 strokes back of first place Wheeling Park.

The Mohigans’ Solas Chhin-Kreiner wrapped up the opening round in a tie for eighth with an 83 round.

In Class AA, Fairmont Senior is tops among the local teams, also wrapping the day in fifth of eight. Lincoln and Lewis county closed the day in seventh and eighth respectively.

The Polar Bears’ Caden Musgrove shot an 84 for the day and enters day two in a tie for eighth place in the individual competition.

In Class A, Gilmer County is the lone local team in the competition, and it was a rough first 18 holes for the Titans today.

With a team score of 332, Gilmer County finished day 1 of the two-day tournament eighth out of the eight Class A teams.

The West Virginia state golf championship finishes tomorrow.