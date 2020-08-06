DBS Strong: Daniel Aloi tosses first pitch to Brody Brockleman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – DBS Strong was a personal rallying cry for Bridgeport Little League all-stars last summer, especially for the 9-11 year-old all-star team.

Daniel Aloi, Brody Brockleman, and Sam Aloi were all injured in a serious vehicle accident in July prior to the state tournament.

The three had varying injuries, with Daniel, especially, requiring a number of serious surgeries.

Thirteen months later, ahead of the 11-12 year-old District 5 championship game, Daniel threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Brockleman Wednesday night.

“It meant a lot. How baseball is back, and how I’m here, how he’s here. Everything,” said Brockleman.

“Well, it was really fun, and I gave my best friend the nasty cheese,” said Aloi.

Aloi still has some recovering to do from the injuries he sustained, but is working every day on being back out on the field playing with his teammates next year.

“I’ve been practicing a lot more so I can play again next year,” he said. “I hope I can really swing the bat next year. It looks so fun, just hitting.”

It’s clear that Bridgeport Little League will be DBS Strong as long as those two are playing there.