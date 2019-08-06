DCHS Bulldogs getting used to new field in practice

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Bulldogs had one of the best offenses in the state in 2018.

Also had one of the top rushers in the state in Curt Warner Award Winner Hunter America.

Head coach Bobby Burnside has a QB battle on his hands heading into this season, but returns the majority of his offensive unit from a year ago.

One other notable change from a year ago is a brand new stadium for the Bulldogs. And the players are excited to play their home games on turf instead of in the mud.

“It was amazing. I was just in shock walking out here. Seeing this new field and being able to practice on it for the first time. It’s just an insane experience,” said wideout Griffin Devericks.

“It’s something special. We’re lucky to have this facility. We’re going to try our best to give these people a show up here,” said linebacker Austin Kelley.

Doddridge County opens up its new stadium the first week of the season when it hosts South Harrison High School on Friday Aug. 30.