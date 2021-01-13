DCHS’ Connor Cunningham inks with Concord Football

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County High School’s Connor Cunningham signed to continue his football career at Concord University.

Cunningham, who was selected to the All-State Second Team, helped lead the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season which landed them a spot in the playoffs. They then made it to the State Championship game where they finished as state runners up.

This season, Cunningham and the Bulldogs finished with a 6-2 record and a playoff berth as well.

While Cunningham was on the team, Doddridge County also made it to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018 where they made it to the state semifinal game.

The 6’6 250 lb Bulldog said Concord was the right school for him.

“It had a great coach. It was a great place to be, a great atmosphere and I liked it a lot. Great coaches. They remind me of this school, it’s really small. It’s a really good community. Everybody gets along,” Cunningham said.

He also said he learned a lot from his time at DCHS and is now prepared to play college football.

“I definitely had really really great coaches and a great atmosphere, they helped me a lot, do a lot of things around here and be a better player, be a better person and got me to be able to play college football,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham is excited to get back on the field, this time for the Mountain Lions. And he knows what he can bring to the table at Concord.

My speed, I’m really aggressive off the ball and I like to hit. I’m really good with the coaches I think they’re going to put me in the best position to do my best on the team,” Cunningham said.