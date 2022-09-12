ELKINS, W.Va – In case you missed it on Wednesday, the eighth-ranked Davis and Elkins men’s soccer team knocked off the 2021 national runners-up from Charleston 2-1 in one of the biggest Division II soccer matchups of the year.

With a capacity crowd on hand at Nuttall Field, it was the culmination of a massive building project for Senators coach Dean Johnson.

With the success of West Virginia and Marshall in Division I, as well as D&E and Charleston in Division II, Johnson has watched the Mountain State become a soccer state in short order.

“West Virginia at the moment seems like it’s a soccer state which for me is great. I actually played in West Virginia a long time ago when I was in college and never thought that I would say it was a soccer state so to see the progression of the teams, us, Charleston and then WVU and Marshall as well, I think its been great as a whole for the state,” he said, “Hopefully it can carry on and the teams keep doing well and keep promoting soccer here in West Virginia.”

It’s been all about the process so far to bring the Senators to this point, starting on the recruiting trail.

With talent that matches what some Division I programs are able to put on the pitch, D&E looks like its here to stay thanks to the ability of Johnson and Co. to identify talent.

“We’ve brought in probably over 70 players now in the last two years that have come in and been important and really brought the level up of the program so I think the big part of it has been the recruiting side,” he said, “Bringing in better players and better student athletes who want to be here for the right reasons and want to compete and potentially move on after D&E and play professionally and we’ve helped a lot of kids to do that and move on to better things.”

With a 4-0 start and scoring margin over its opponents of 17-1 so far, the Senators will look to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday at Frostburg State.