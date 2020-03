WHEELING, W. Va. – The Davis & Elkins women’s basketball team fell in the first round of the Mountain East Conference Basketball Tournament, 69-60, Wednesday afternoon.

The Senators trailed for most of the game, despite the best efforts of standout center Jamiyah Johnson.

Johnson tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds, recording her 24th consecutive double-double, which ties an NCAA DII women’s basketball record.

D&E finishes the season dropping each of its last five contests.